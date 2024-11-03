A8

Ancient8 builds Ethereum L2 for Gaming on OP Stack with Celestia Underneath, offering a suite of Web3 gaming infrastructure tools that serve as the distribution and marketing channel for games globally.

NameA8

RankNo.590

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5,34%

Circulation Supply287 855 203,7

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.2878%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4943303442964241,2024-12-19

Lowest Price0.061919935797642725,2024-11-03

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAncient8 builds Ethereum L2 for Gaming on OP Stack with Celestia Underneath, offering a suite of Web3 gaming infrastructure tools that serve as the distribution and marketing channel for games globally.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.