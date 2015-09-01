ADA

Cardano is a decentralised public blockchain and cryptocurrency project and is fully open source.

RankNo.9

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0077%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,75%

Circulation Supply35 334 514 487,46726

Max Supply45 000 000 000

Total Supply44 994 495 302,31451

Circulation Rate0.7852%

Issue Date2015-09-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0,002 USDT

All-Time High3.09918625,2021-09-02

Lowest Price0.017354099079966545,2017-10-01

