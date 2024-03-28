AEVO

Aevo is a decentralized derivatives exchange platform, focused on options and perpetual trading. The DEX runs on Aevo L2, an Ethereum roll-up based on the OP Stack.

NameAEVO

RankNo.365

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,93%

Circulation Supply904 069 679,578782

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.904%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.864534887652758,2024-03-28

Lowest Price0.07600285060061822,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAevo is a decentralized derivatives exchange platform, focused on options and perpetual trading. The DEX runs on Aevo L2, an Ethereum roll-up based on the OP Stack.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.