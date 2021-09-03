AGLD

AGLD is a governance token for the Loot project initiated by the crypto community. All Loot holders can claim a bag of AGLD tokens. Loot is randomized adventurer gear generated and stored on-chain.

NameAGLD

RankNo.417

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)28.24%

Circulation Supply77,310,001

Max Supply96,000,000

Total Supply92,810,001

Circulation Rate0.8053%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.62791577,2021-09-03

Lowest Price0.20848210063010023,2022-11-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

