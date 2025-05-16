AGT

Alaya AI is a next-gen decentralized artificial intelligence platform that empowers users to own, monetize, and control their data. Built with scalability and user privacy in mind, Alaya aims to transform how data fuels AI across Web3.

NameAGT

RankNo.586

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.95%

Circulation Supply1,400,000,000

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.28%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.037527642405048224,2025-05-27

Lowest Price0.011722995293156556,2025-05-16

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionAlaya AI is a next-gen decentralized artificial intelligence platform that empowers users to own, monetize, and control their data. Built with scalability and user privacy in mind, Alaya aims to transform how data fuels AI across Web3.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.