AIAGENT

The CSPR AI Platform is a transformative ecosystem that enables users to create, customize, and tokenize AI Agents with ease. Built on the secure and scalable Casper blockchain, CSPR AI empowers individuals and businesses to deploy tradeable AI Agents within minutes, each backed by the native currency, $AIAGENT.

NameAIAGENT

RankNo.3653

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,257,857,144

Total Supply1,257,857,144

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.01969272625939481,2025-01-07

Lowest Price0.001182596636177323,2025-04-24

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

