AI BattleGround is the Colosseum for the AI generation. AIBG is the infrastructure piece the AI revolution has been missing. As generative tools democratize and content supply compounds, the platform provides the competitive layer where reputation crystallizes, signal emerges from noise, and capital flows to demonstrated merit. Creators use AIBG tokens to generate content and enter weekly tournaments. Communities vote on winners—either staking tokens on their picks or spending tokens directly to participate. Prize pools split between top creators and voters who backed them, creating aligned incentives where quality discovery becomes profitable. The platform architecting sustainable economics for AI creativity.

Public BlockchainBSC

Social Media

