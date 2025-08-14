AIBOT

Cherry AI is a multi-platform AI-powered trading and community management ecosystem. It features Telegram and web-based tools, including AI-enhanced sniping, copy trading, KOL tracking, trending token analytics, and community automation. The platform supports multiple chains, integrates on-chain/oracle data feeds, and delivers trading intelligence for retail traders, developers, and communities.

NameAIBOT

RankNo.3050

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.79%

Circulation Supply221,500,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2215%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07284724455622164,2025-08-14

Lowest Price0.000411866971086772,2025-11-19

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionCherry AI is a multi-platform AI-powered trading and community management ecosystem. It features Telegram and web-based tools, including AI-enhanced sniping, copy trading, KOL tracking, trending token analytics, and community automation. The platform supports multiple chains, integrates on-chain/oracle data feeds, and delivers trading intelligence for retail traders, developers, and communities.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
AIBOT/USDT
Cherry AI
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (AIBOT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
AIBOT/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (AIBOT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...