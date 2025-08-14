AIBOT

Cherry AI is a multi-platform AI-powered trading and community management ecosystem. It features Telegram and web-based tools, including AI-enhanced sniping, copy trading, KOL tracking, trending token analytics, and community automation. The platform supports multiple chains, integrates on-chain/oracle data feeds, and delivers trading intelligence for retail traders, developers, and communities.

NameAIBOT

RankNo.3050

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.79%

Circulation Supply221,500,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2215%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07284724455622164,2025-08-14

Lowest Price0.000411866971086772,2025-11-19

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.