AICE

The rapid development of AI technology is causing massive disruption in the film and entertainment industry. AICEAN aims to harness this transformative power to create a fair and open ecosystem for content creators. As an AI and blockchain-driven creator economy network, AICEAN advocates for decentralized AI, focusing on the following aspects: ecosystem incentives, value redistribution, and freedom of choice. At AICEAN, it is believed that every contribution is crucial to the ecosystem and every innovation deserves recognition and reward.

NameAICE

RankNo.3251

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.5724456776230065,2025-04-30

Lowest Price0.6216140591099741,2025-03-29

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionThe rapid development of AI technology is causing massive disruption in the film and entertainment industry. AICEAN aims to harness this transformative power to create a fair and open ecosystem for content creators. As an AI and blockchain-driven creator economy network, AICEAN advocates for decentralized AI, focusing on the following aspects: ecosystem incentives, value redistribution, and freedom of choice. At AICEAN, it is believed that every contribution is crucial to the ecosystem and every innovation deserves recognition and reward.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
AICE/USDT
Aicean
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AICE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
AICE/USDT
Aicean
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AICE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...