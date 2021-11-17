AIN

AI Network seeks to become the "Internet for AI" in the Web3 era, offering a platform where individuals can seamlessly create and engage with artificial intelligence, fostering collaboration and enhancing the human experience.

NameAIN

RankNo.4078

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply700,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7370651155252147,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0,2021-11-17

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAI Network seeks to become the "Internet for AI" in the Web3 era, offering a platform where individuals can seamlessly create and engage with artificial intelligence, fostering collaboration and enhancing the human experience.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.