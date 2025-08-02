AIO

OlaXBT is a Web3 AI-powered market intelligence platform built on the BNB Smart Chain. The project leverages reinforcement learning (RL) and a Model Context Protocol (MCP) marketplace, enabling users to build their own agentic systems by combining trading modules, MCP toolkits, and agents for generating trading signals and analysis. The native token, AIO, supports transaction fees, vault staking, and governance. The platform features a no-code chatbot interface and a Langflow-alike agent builder, allowing users to create and customize AI agents for trading and asset management. The MCP marketplace facilitates agent trading and monetization.

