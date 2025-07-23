AIX

AiXovia is a Solana-based financial ecosystem that leverages a unique Hybrid Intelligence model to provide AI-powered trading signals for crypto traders and DeFi users seeking a verifiable edge in volatile markets.

NameAIX

RankNo.3481

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply99,999,989.148041565

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High51.257963,2025-07-23

Lowest Price2.6605668343705937,2025-07-21

Public BlockchainSOL

AiXovia is a Solana-based financial ecosystem that leverages a unique Hybrid Intelligence model to provide AI-powered trading signals for crypto traders and DeFi users seeking a verifiable edge in volatile markets.

Sector

Social Media

