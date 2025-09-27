AKE

AKEDO is a vibe coding Game & Content Creation Engine and Launchpad that leverages AI agents to improve development efficiency 100x over traditional LLM solutions. AKEDO's platform enables multiple revenue streams for both the protocol and game creators, everyone can create game collections and one-click launch collection tokens.

NameAKE

RankNo.1012

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply22,796,250,000

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2279%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.003244164590350006,2025-09-27

Lowest Price0.000334132398639353,2025-11-19

Public BlockchainBSC

