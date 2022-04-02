ALI

The AI Protocol utilizes the ALI Token (ALI) Utility Token. The ALI Utility Token is the native ERC-20 Utility Token of the AI Protocol and the decentralized applications built on it. The ALI Utility Token regulates, incentivizes, and rewards the various participants of the AI Protocol.

NameALI

RankNo.562

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply8,189,833,602.669674

Max Supply0

Total Supply9,870,903,732.81426

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.19778989546371206,2022-04-02

Lowest Price0.004666686148122781,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Open Positions (0)
Loading...