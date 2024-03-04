ALVA

Alvara Protocol: Revolutionizing Fund Management. Experience the future of fund management with Alvara Protocol and the ERC-BTS (Basket Token Standard).

NameALVA

RankNo.1278

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.85%

Circulation Supply61,511,400.21069968

Max Supply200,000,000

Total Supply199,088,241.2788123

Circulation Rate0.3075%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.777902393038671,2024-03-04

Lowest Price0.04738546373708529,2024-09-05

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAlvara Protocol: Revolutionizing Fund Management. Experience the future of fund management with Alvara Protocol and the ERC-BTS (Basket Token Standard).

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ALVA/USDT
Alvara Protocol
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ALVA)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
