APTM

APTM is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche. Its DAO-driven ecosystem enables efficient smart contract deployment, Web3 integration, dApp support, and developer-friendly infrastructure, incorporating a deflationary model to enhance long-term sustainability.

NameAPTM

RankNo.1508

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)17.95%

Circulation Supply3,899,287

Max Supply2,100,000,000

Total Supply7,255,225.6036727

Circulation Rate0.0018%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.972488445629584,2025-04-11

Lowest Price0.7208375990263015,2025-04-24

Public BlockchainAPERTUM

IntroductionAPTM is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche. Its DAO-driven ecosystem enables efficient smart contract deployment, Web3 integration, dApp support, and developer-friendly infrastructure, incorporating a deflationary model to enhance long-term sustainability.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.