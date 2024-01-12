ARB

Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.

NameARB

RankNo.50

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0006%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.37%

Circulation Supply4,861,797,072

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.397491937512469,2024-01-12

Lowest Price0.24501892750047008,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainARB

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

