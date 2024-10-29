ARENA

The Arena is a next gen SocialFi app redefining how creators connect, engage and monetize their content.

NameARENA

RankNo.647

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply2,452,328,639.163924

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2452%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03619950237225904,2024-10-29

Lowest Price0.002959596525266224,2024-10-29

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

Sector

Social Media

