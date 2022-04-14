ARIAIP

Aria is the onchain economy for iconic IP. The ecosystem is made up of three parts: Aria Protocol, the infrastructure; Aria Foundation, the steward; Aria Protocol Labs Inc., a core development company. Together, they bring iconic IP rights onchain with a mission to expand accessibility and monetization of historically illiquid IP for investors, rights holders, creators, and fans.

NameARIAIP

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionAria is the onchain economy for iconic IP. The ecosystem is made up of three parts: Aria Protocol, the infrastructure; Aria Foundation, the steward; Aria Protocol Labs Inc., a core development company. Together, they bring iconic IP rights onchain with a mission to expand accessibility and monetization of historically illiquid IP for investors, rights holders, creators, and fans.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.