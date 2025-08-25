ARIA

AriaAI is a next-generation game development and publishing experiment inspired by Disney-style immersive worlds and AI technology, designed with its own IP related gameplay at its core. It represents a major leap forward in bringing Web2-quality game design and publishing standards into the Web3 era. With the integration of AI, ARIA is evolving into a living, adaptive game world — featuring intelligent NPCs, personalized storytelling, AI-generated content, and dynamic gameplay that grows with its players. $Aria is the native token of Aria.

NameARIA

RankNo.764

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)116.36%

Circulation Supply234,222,222.28

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2342%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2461952287601809,2025-10-01

Lowest Price0.03247204859891276,2025-08-25

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

