ARKM

ARKM is the Arkham platform’s native utility token. Its utility include using it as a currency to access the premium features of Arkham Intel Exchange at a discount, incentives to facilitate transactions on the intel exchange marketplace and Governance.

NameARKM

RankNo.287

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)33,83%

Circulation Supply225 100 000

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.2251%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.9939637047529053,2024-03-10

Lowest Price0.28693406195211785,2023-10-19

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.