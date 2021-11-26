ARW

A perfect combination of RWA and DeFi. Provides all financial services such as gold trading and lending from Web2 on a Web3 platform. The entire project is divided into two areas : AGT and ARW. AGT is a gold-backed token issued to users based on the amount of physical gold they deposit. Users can engage in various activities on the platform, such as using AGT as collatoral to borrow USDT. ARW is a token used across the entire project ecosystem - for operations, rewards, service fees, governance, and more. It plays a key role in guiding the direction of the ecosystem and supporting its usage, activities and participation. In other words, within the project platform, AGT, and ARW are core components that address various existing issues in the current market and present a new paradigm for RWA and DeFi. In summary, the project aims to provide a completely new paradigm for RWA and DeFi, solving the disconnectionin the current market between digital infrastructure and real-world assets, and addressing the limitations of both existing Web2 and Web3 models.

NameARW

RankNo.3816

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High10.64117077383144,2021-11-26

Lowest Price0.000425025916068227,2024-03-25

Public BlockchainARB

Sector

Social Media

