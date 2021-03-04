ARX

ARCS (ARX) is a next-generation RWA (Real World Asset) token project born in Japan, connecting real-world value with the Web3 economy and expanding globally.

NameARX

RankNo.3816

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.98607749,2021-03-04

Lowest Price0.000038844452796442,2025-04-18

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionARCS (ARX) is a next-generation RWA (Real World Asset) token project born in Japan, connecting real-world value with the Web3 economy and expanding globally.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
ARX/USDT
ARCS
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (ARX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ARX/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (ARX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...