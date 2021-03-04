ARX

ARCS (ARX) is a next-generation RWA (Real World Asset) token project born in Japan, connecting real-world value with the Web3 economy and expanding globally.

NameARX

RankNo.3816

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.98607749,2021-03-04

Lowest Price0.000038844452796442,2025-04-18

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionARCS (ARX) is a next-generation RWA (Real World Asset) token project born in Japan, connecting real-world value with the Web3 economy and expanding globally.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.