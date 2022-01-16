AURORA

Aurora is infrastructure technology that helps Ethereum users and dApps to easily move to the NEAR blockchain in order to remove gas fees scale. Aurora is fully EVM compatible and built on the NEAR Protocol. It delivered a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.

NameAURORA

RankNo.524

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.15%

Circulation Supply606,220,476

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,867,303

Circulation Rate0.6062%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High35.429399334216264,2022-01-16

Lowest Price0.04756432776797119,2023-10-19

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAurora is infrastructure technology that helps Ethereum users and dApps to easily move to the NEAR blockchain in order to remove gas fees scale. Aurora is fully EVM compatible and built on the NEAR Protocol. It delivered a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
AURORA/USDT
Aurora
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AURORA)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
AURORA/USDT
Aurora
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AURORA)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...