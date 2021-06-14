AUR

AURIX makes a transparent cryptocurrency world that anyone can enjoy! AURIX that leverages distributed financial principles and technologies. AURIX’s mission is to create the most Transparent, Secure, and Trusted Hybrid exchange so that crypto traders can trade peacefully while AURIX does the work. AURIX has carefully designed a product that takes care of all your trading needs and provides users the most advanced trading experience in the most intuitive manner.

NameAUR

RankNo.4429

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply20,000,000

Total Supply17,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.396338467130361,2022-08-07

Lowest Price0.00598702,2021-06-14

Public BlockchainETH

