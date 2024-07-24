AVAIL

Avail is designed to be a platform that connects different ecosystems by providing a modular, scalable, and interoperable platform. Avail's vision is to provide a cohesive, unified user experience within a flexible and modular blockchain ecosystem, drawing on lessons from Web2 to innovate in Web3.

NameAVAIL

RankNo.441

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.23%

Circulation Supply2,059,795,731

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,382,295,731

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2439235691578749,2024-07-24

Lowest Price0.02481229664039688,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainAVAIL

Sector

Social Media

