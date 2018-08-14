AVA

AVA plans to tokenise the concept of loyalty reward programs using blockchain technology. The AVA token functions as the key to accessing web3 loyalty programs and provides perks to end users, such as AVA payment discounts, AVA loyalty rewards, gated access benefits, and more. Launched in 2017, the AVA Foundation says their overarching mission is to create a decentralised and self-sufficient blockchain-based loyalty ecosystem with AVA at its core.

NameAVA

RankNo.603

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)7.79%

Circulation Supply68,832,267

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply68,832,267

Circulation Rate0.6883%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High6.47585961,2021-04-14

Lowest Price0.0439477,2018-08-14

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

