AVNT

Avantis is a decentralized perpetuals exchange designed for high-leverage trading across crypto and real-world assets (RWAs), including FX, commodities, indices, and soon, equities. Backed by Pantera and Coinbase, Avantis is the largest DEX on Base by volumes, and brings institutional-grade products to DeFi, letting users trade with up to 500x leverage in a transparent, permissionless environment.

NameAVNT

RankNo.319

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)9.76%

Circulation Supply258,205,903.14667922

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2582%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.662191408541985,2025-09-22

Lowest Price0.17956381875221758,2025-09-09

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionAvantis is a decentralized perpetuals exchange designed for high-leverage trading across crypto and real-world assets (RWAs), including FX, commodities, indices, and soon, equities. Backed by Pantera and Coinbase, Avantis is the largest DEX on Base by volumes, and brings institutional-grade products to DeFi, letting users trade with up to 500x leverage in a transparent, permissionless environment.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
AVNT/USDT
Avantis
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (AVNT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
AVNT/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (AVNT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...