BAD

$BAD is a decentralized experiment combining Blockchain, AI, and DAOs. Aiming to ensure AI works for humanity, it's a risky yet innovative approach. Created for education, entertainment, and experimentation, it represents a unique response to AI's growing influence.

NameBAD

RankNo.1253

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply610,778,419,524,678.5

Max Supply831,041,059,897,327

Total Supply829,489,818,339,148

Circulation Rate0.7349%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00000019534950314,2023-08-13

Lowest Price0.000000000065979197,2023-05-05

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

