BAL

Balancer is a non-custodial portfolio manager, liquidity provider, and price sensor. For more information of the project, please visit its official website above.

NameBAL

RankNo.454

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)15.83%

Circulation Supply63,512,265.95836401

Max Supply96,150,704

Total Supply68,480,302.52191274

Circulation Rate0.6605%

Issue Date2020-06-24 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High74.77226165,2021-05-04

Lowest Price0.7530492732247144,2025-04-08

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBalancer is a non-custodial portfolio manager, liquidity provider, and price sensor. For more information of the project, please visit its official website above.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
