BAS

BAS is the native verification and reputation layer of BNB Chain, enabling on-chain KYC, identity, and asset proofs for RWA, DeFi, and token launches—built for Binance ecosystem scalability and compliance.

NameBAS

RankNo.665

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2,38%

Circulation Supply2 500 000 000

Max Supply10 000 000 000

Total Supply10 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.25%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.16763449915565898,2025-10-17

Lowest Price0.004194192410779678,2025-08-19

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionBAS is the native verification and reputation layer of BNB Chain, enabling on-chain KYC, identity, and asset proofs for RWA, DeFi, and token launches—built for Binance ecosystem scalability and compliance.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
BAS/USDT
BAS
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (BAS)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BAS/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (BAS)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...