BAY

A next-generation global marketing technology (MarTech) infrastructure with over 1.3 million users across 200 countries. The platform transforms traditional Web2 quizzes, missions, and events into fully automated Web3 campaigns with instant on-chain rewards. By combining SDKs, embed codes, social-login wallets, and gasless onboarding, it significantly lowers participation barriers while enabling brands, marketers, and communities to run global campaigns efficiently and transparently.

NameBAY

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply200,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionA next-generation global marketing technology (MarTech) infrastructure with over 1.3 million users across 200 countries. The platform transforms traditional Web2 quizzes, missions, and events into fully automated Web3 campaigns with instant on-chain rewards. By combining SDKs, embed codes, social-login wallets, and gasless onboarding, it significantly lowers participation barriers while enabling brands, marketers, and communities to run global campaigns efficiently and transparently.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
BAY/USDT
Marina Protocol
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (BAY)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BAY/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (BAY)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...