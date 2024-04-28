BCCOIN

BlackCardCoin is a cryptocurrency initiative that aims to combine the convenience of a credit card with the benefits of blockchain technology. Targeted towards users who seek premium services and rewards, BlackCardCoin (BCC) offers a novel approach to spending and investing in the digital age.

NameBCCOIN

RankNo.1909

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%5,10

Circulation Supply10.000.000

Max Supply150.000.000

Total Supply70.000.000

Circulation Rate0.0666%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High31.27256325463208,2024-04-28

Lowest Price0.029521368654668333,2025-04-08

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

