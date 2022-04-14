BEAT

Audiera is the Web3 evolution of the iconic (Audition) music and dance game IP, which has over 600 million users globally. It integrates AI agents and blockchain to provide an immersive, creator-driven experience. Users can interact with AI idols, create music tracks, mint them as NFTs, and engage in a full-body gaming experience via the Smart Fit Mat. The ecosystem includes a mobile game, mini-dapp, and the AI-powered Creative Studio.

NameBEAT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply160,516,666

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1605%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

