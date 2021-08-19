BENQI

BENQI is a decentralized non-custodial liquidity market protocol, built on Avalanche. The protocol enables users to effortlessly lend, borrow, and earn interest with their digital assets. Depositors providing liquidity to the protocol may earn passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an over-collateralized manner.

NameBENQI

RankNo.514

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,03

Circulation Supply6.806.457.403

Max Supply7.200.000.000

Total Supply7.200.000.000

Circulation Rate0.9453%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.40805462,2021-08-24

Lowest Price0,2021-08-19

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

