BGEO

BGEO is designed to provide fair and reasonable benefits to platform users through blockchain technology. BGEO Coin will be the base coin that activates the BGEO ecosystem and will be used within the BGEO platform as a means of exchange and collateral in various ecosystems, such as users of services provided by the platform, business activities of participants in general commerce and trade transactions, settlement to business participants, staking for gold transactions, collateral for letters of credit for oil transactions, asset returns of BGEO Coin itself, etc. For the growth of the BGEO ecosystem and its contributors, exchange fee discounts, use of certain functions within the platform, etc. It will be limited to the use of BGEO tokens only, which will promote the revitalization of the BGEO platform ecosystem.

NameBGEO

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply105,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBGEO

IntroductionBGEO is designed to provide fair and reasonable benefits to platform users through blockchain technology. BGEO Coin will be the base coin that activates the BGEO ecosystem and will be used within the BGEO platform as a means of exchange and collateral in various ecosystems, such as users of services provided by the platform, business activities of participants in general commerce and trade transactions, settlement to business participants, staking for gold transactions, collateral for letters of credit for oil transactions, asset returns of BGEO Coin itself, etc. For the growth of the BGEO ecosystem and its contributors, exchange fee discounts, use of certain functions within the platform, etc. It will be limited to the use of BGEO tokens only, which will promote the revitalization of the BGEO platform ecosystem.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.