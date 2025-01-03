BIO

BIO Protocol is a new financial layer for decentralized science aimed at accelerating the flow of capital and talent into onchain science.

NameBIO

RankNo.258

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.95%

Circulation Supply2,159,382,222.37

Max Supply3,320,000,000

Total Supply3,320,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6504%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.922573910059997,2025-01-03

Lowest Price0.04074391154989823,2025-04-16

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBIO Protocol is a new financial layer for decentralized science aimed at accelerating the flow of capital and talent into onchain science.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.