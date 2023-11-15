BOBACAT

BobaCat is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the Dogecoin founder’s cat, combining crypto with real-world impact by supporting pet shelters worldwide.

NameBOBACAT

RankNo.2079

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply612,879,401

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6128%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09484798014935664,2024-03-29

Lowest Price0.00017406913220778,2023-11-15

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

