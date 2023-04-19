BOBMEME

$BOB will takeover the meme space by surprise. Wasstealth launched and locked for about 690 months(about 57 years) with a renounced contract. Bob’sknowledge will blow away even the most prominentscholars.

NameBOBMEME

RankNo.1864

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply689,127,646,403

Max Supply690,000,000,000

Total Supply689,127,646,403

Circulation Rate0.9987%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000218963593709231,2023-05-06

Lowest Price0.000000015403283083,2023-04-19

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

