BONK

Bonk is the first Solana dog coin for the people, by the people with 50% of the total supply airdropped to the Solana community. The Bonk contributors were tired of toxic “Alameda” tokenomics and wanted to make a fun memecoin where everyone gets a fair shot.

NameBONK

RankNo.66

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0003%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply87,995,212,884,321.77

Max Supply88,872,433,754,423.19

Total Supply87,995,212,884,321.77

Circulation Rate0.9901%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000059156192429551,2024-11-20

Lowest Price0.000000091971686428,2022-12-30

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

BONK/USDC
Bonk
24h High
24h Low
24H Volume (BONK)
24H Amount (USDC)
