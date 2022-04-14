BRIDGENT

Bridgent is a cross-chain coordination and execution engine that enables assets, smart contracts, and data to flow seamlessly between multiple blockchains. Its main roles include: Providing secure and efficient cross-chain communication; Enforcing compliance with an execution filter layer; Offering a unified API to reduce development complexity; Supporting real-time state synchronization across chains.

NameBRIDGENT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply9,999,999,999

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

