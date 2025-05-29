BROAK

Meet BROAK, the #1 frog on Base — with a little bit of attitude and a lot of grit, BROAK leaps into battle against the Rugpullers and Jeets to keep your bags safe and your gains strong. Armed with memes, community power, and zero tolerance for scams, BROAK is here to flip the script on getting rugged and create a fun, sustainable, meme coin community. Join the RugFreeVerse, where a team of meme-frogs fights for financial freedom across all chains - and diamond hands thrive.

NameBROAK

RankNo.1299

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply690,000,000

Total Supply690,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.013834281736984748,2025-06-03

Lowest Price0.005475633514397986,2025-05-29

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionMeet BROAK, the #1 frog on Base — with a little bit of attitude and a lot of grit, BROAK leaps into battle against the Rugpullers and Jeets to keep your bags safe and your gains strong. Armed with memes, community power, and zero tolerance for scams, BROAK is here to flip the script on getting rugged and create a fun, sustainable, meme coin community. Join the RugFreeVerse, where a team of meme-frogs fights for financial freedom across all chains - and diamond hands thrive.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.