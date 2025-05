BSPT

Blocksport to launch a NFT platform to bring clubs, fans and sponsors closer together. The state-of-the-art NFT platform provides features like NFT and fan token issuance, auction, bidding as well as NFT mining. Blocksport aims to build a sports ecology for Sports enthusiasts that integrates games, sports NFTs, and fan community management. NFTs Blocksport launches the unique NFTs of sports assets such as Collectible Cards, Memorabilia, Video, Picture, Merchandise, Skins, which can be permanently collected by fans. Fan Token Offering Blocksport cooperates with world-renowned clubs to issue fan tokens for these cooperative clubs. Fans holding fan tokens can participate and influence club-related important decision. Staking The Blocksport NFT platform integrates BSPT, star card NFT and fan tokens into DeFi games, and enhances fans interaction through the «play and earn» mode.

NameBSPT

RankNo.5096

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date2022-02-17 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0,05 USDT

All-Time High0.13911373768667282,2022-02-18

Lowest Price0.000046788675485017,2025-04-26

Public BlockchainETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.