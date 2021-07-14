BSW

Biswap is the first decentralized exchange platform on the market with a three-type referral system and the lowest platform transaction fees (0.1%). We are a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network. This network guarantees superior speed and much lower network transaction costs.

NameBSW

RankNo.866

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.62%

Circulation Supply661,886,978

Max Supply700,000,000

Total Supply645,509,441.4703671

Circulation Rate0.9455%

Issue Date2021-07-14 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.12915576713788,2021-12-08

Lowest Price0.011035823943177085,2025-04-15

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

