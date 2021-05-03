BURGER

BurgerSwap is an AMM decentralized trading platform on the Binance Smart Chain, and liquidity providers can obtain BURGER token rewards. For project details, please visit the project official website mentioned above.

NameBURGER

RankNo.2547

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.59%

Circulation Supply43,035,832.02939903

Max Supply63,000,000

Total Supply43,035,832.02939903

Circulation Rate0.6831%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High28.0134009,2021-05-03

Lowest Price0.003956740186866289,2025-05-07

Public BlockchainBSC

