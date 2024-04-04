BXN

BlackFort is a cutting-edge blockchain platform, designed to be a top-tier Layer 1 blockchain. It is EVM-compatible, boasting fast transaction speeds, scalability, security, and efficiency. Utilizing the POSA consensus algorithm, it offers straightforward access for users to become delegators.

NameBXN

RankNo.1237

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply4,489,589,680

Max Supply49,999,999,999

Total Supply49,999,999,999

Circulation Rate0.0897%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.016693500834807095,2024-04-04

Lowest Price0.001501253081752817,2025-05-26

Public BlockchainNONE

IntroductionBlackFort is a cutting-edge blockchain platform, designed to be a top-tier Layer 1 blockchain. It is EVM-compatible, boasting fast transaction speeds, scalability, security, and efficiency. Utilizing the POSA consensus algorithm, it offers straightforward access for users to become delegators.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.