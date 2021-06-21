BZZ

Swarm is a system of peer-to-peer networked nodes that create a decentralised storage and communication service. The system is economically self-sustaining due to a built-in incentive system enforced through smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.

NameBZZ

RankNo.1088

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,45%

Circulation Supply52 600 660,90444622

Max Supply63 149 437

Total Supply63 149 437

Circulation Rate0.8329%

Issue Date2021-06-21 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High59.64320391,2021-06-21

Lowest Price0.12197999757777185,2025-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSwarm is a system of peer-to-peer networked nodes that create a decentralised storage and communication service. The system is economically self-sustaining due to a built-in incentive system enforced through smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

