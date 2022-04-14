CAMP

Camp Network is the Autonomous IP Layer — the first purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain built to natively support provenance, programmable licensing, and agent monetization at the protocol level. As generative AI transforms creativity, Camp provides the infrastructure to register, license, and monetize intellectual property onchain across PvP and AI-native consumption. Camp makes content programmable, enforceable, and monetizable by default — solving the infrastructure gap at the intersection of AI and IP.

NameCAMP

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionCamp Network is the Autonomous IP Layer — the first purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain built to natively support provenance, programmable licensing, and agent monetization at the protocol level. As generative AI transforms creativity, Camp provides the infrastructure to register, license, and monetize intellectual property onchain across PvP and AI-native consumption. Camp makes content programmable, enforceable, and monetizable by default — solving the infrastructure gap at the intersection of AI and IP.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

Camp Network
