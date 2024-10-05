CAMT

The Camell Project is a cloud-based infrastructure platform that provides decentralized storage and data processing solutions. It aims to enhance efficient data management and security while creating an economical and transparent ecosystem using blockchain technology.

NameCAMT

RankNo.4572

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply0

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04022172512350678,2024-10-05

Lowest Price0.001913241625625695,2025-05-11

Public BlockchainTRX

The Camell Project is a cloud-based infrastructure platform that provides decentralized storage and data processing solutions. It aims to enhance efficient data management and security while creating an economical and transparent ecosystem using blockchain technology.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

