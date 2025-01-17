CAM

Camino Network is the first L1 built specifically for the $11tn travel industry. Run by 100+ established travel companies; it solves critical industry pain points: high payment fees, slow settlements, and complex reconciliations. The network is already processing real business transactions with 200+ brands building dApps and web3 travel B2B and B2C products. The network replaces thousands of APIs with a unified request-response model. Connect to one, connect to all - creating an interconnected travel industry and seamless travel experiences.

NameCAM

RankNo.808

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,06

Circulation Supply325.415.728

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply917.499.341

Circulation Rate0.3254%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.19493305530344174,2025-01-29

Lowest Price0.04475750880789602,2025-01-17

Public BlockchainCAMINO

